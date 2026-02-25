Left Menu

Bill Gates' Apology Over Epstein Ties Raises Questions

Bill Gates apologized to Gates Foundation staff for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, denying any illicit involvement. Gates acknowledged having affairs with two Russian women and admitted his ties with Epstein affected the Foundation's reputation. He emphasized he wasn't involved in Epstein's crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:45 IST
Bill Gates' Apology Over Epstein Ties Raises Questions
Bill Gates

Bill Gates has issued a public apology to the staff at the Gates Foundation, acknowledging that his past associations with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have cast a cloud over the philanthropic organization. While Gates asserted his innocence, saying he did 'nothing illicit,' he admitted that his ties with Epstein and two extra-marital affairs with Russian women had marred his and the Foundation's reputation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Gates had attended meetings with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, during which he inadvertently aided Epstein in enhancing his social reputation. Gates said that he regrets attending those meetings and acknowledged that he underestimated Epstein's background, even after his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, expressed concerns. Gates also revealed that he never visited Epstein's infamous island or stayed overnight at his residences.

The Foundation's work, which Gates described as 'reputational sensitive,' faced scrutiny due to these revelations. The Foundation's representatives affirm that Gates candidly addressed these concerns in a town hall meeting, taking responsibility for the lapse in judgment. Despite the controversies, Gates remains committed to the organization's goals and values.

TRENDING

1
India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

 India
2
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in civic body.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by ...

 India
3
Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

 India
4
Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026