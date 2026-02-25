Bill Gates has issued a public apology to the staff at the Gates Foundation, acknowledging that his past associations with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have cast a cloud over the philanthropic organization. While Gates asserted his innocence, saying he did 'nothing illicit,' he admitted that his ties with Epstein and two extra-marital affairs with Russian women had marred his and the Foundation's reputation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Gates had attended meetings with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, during which he inadvertently aided Epstein in enhancing his social reputation. Gates said that he regrets attending those meetings and acknowledged that he underestimated Epstein's background, even after his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, expressed concerns. Gates also revealed that he never visited Epstein's infamous island or stayed overnight at his residences.

The Foundation's work, which Gates described as 'reputational sensitive,' faced scrutiny due to these revelations. The Foundation's representatives affirm that Gates candidly addressed these concerns in a town hall meeting, taking responsibility for the lapse in judgment. Despite the controversies, Gates remains committed to the organization's goals and values.