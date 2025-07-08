Leadership Shake-Up: South Sudan's Army Chief Replaced Amid Rising Tensions

In a surprising move, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed the army chief, Paul Nang Majok, after a tenure of merely seven months. The announcement, made via state radio, did not elaborate on the reasons behind this decision.

The dismissal comes amid ongoing unrest, where Majok had been managing hostilities involving the nation's army and the White Army, an ethnic militia comprising primarily of Nuer youths. These clashes are part of a broader political crisis, highlighting persistent tensions despite a peace treaty established in 2018.

First Vice President Riek Machar remains under house arrest due to allegations of conspiring against the government, with authorities accusing his party of inciting rebellion. Concerns over the potential escalation of violence loom large, threatening the fragile peace.

