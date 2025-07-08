Elon Musk's Bold Political Move: Launching the America Party

In a surprising move, Elon Musk has revealed his intentions to start the 'America Party,' a new U.S. political party that aims to disrupt the longstanding two-party system. Positioning the party as tech-focused and centrist, Musk seeks to appeal to those disillusioned with both major parties.

Political experts, however, warn that creating a viable third party involves overcoming significant logistical and financial hurdles, with history showing sparse success in breaking the traditional electoral hold. Despite Musk's financial prowess, skepticism remains about the longevity and impact of his political ambitions.

Critics point to Musk's previous political engagements, highlighting potential distractions from his core business ventures like Tesla and SpaceX. With an American public holding mixed views on Musk, the road ahead appears fraught with challenges in garnering widespread political support.

(With inputs from agencies.)