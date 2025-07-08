Mizoram Cabinet Challenges Governor's Move to Dissolve Chakma Council

The Mizoram Council of Ministers is urging Governor General VK Singh to reassess his decision to dissolve the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) and implement Governor's Rule. The Cabinet contends that the move detracts from democratic principles, ignoring the Zoram People's Movement's majority in the Council.

According to the ministers, the Governor's notification, which suggested the Council of Ministers' opinion was sought, could be misleading. The Cabinet maintains that their advice was in favor of allowing the formation of a new government, rather than dissolving the Council. This comes after a shift in the political dynamics of CADC, with 16 out of 20 Members of District Council aligning with the ZPM.

Despite the Governor's decision, the Council of Ministers expresses sorrow and concern over the decision, labeling it a setback for democratic procedures. Nonetheless, they acknowledge that the Governor holds constitutional power to dissolve or form an autonomous council.

(With inputs from agencies.)