Left Menu

Mizoram Cabinet Challenges Governor's Move to Dissolve Chakma Council

The Mizoram Council of Ministers has requested Governor General VK Singh to reconsider dissolving the Chakma Autonomous District Council. The Cabinet argues that this move undermines democratic principles by disregarding the Zoram People's Movement's majority status within the Council. The ministers claim their recommendation supported forming a new government, not dissolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:47 IST
Mizoram Cabinet Challenges Governor's Move to Dissolve Chakma Council
Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Council of Ministers is urging Governor General VK Singh to reassess his decision to dissolve the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) and implement Governor's Rule. The Cabinet contends that the move detracts from democratic principles, ignoring the Zoram People's Movement's majority in the Council.

According to the ministers, the Governor's notification, which suggested the Council of Ministers' opinion was sought, could be misleading. The Cabinet maintains that their advice was in favor of allowing the formation of a new government, rather than dissolving the Council. This comes after a shift in the political dynamics of CADC, with 16 out of 20 Members of District Council aligning with the ZPM.

Despite the Governor's decision, the Council of Ministers expresses sorrow and concern over the decision, labeling it a setback for democratic procedures. Nonetheless, they acknowledge that the Governor holds constitutional power to dissolve or form an autonomous council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025