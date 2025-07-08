Nation Mourns as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw, has passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur, according to hospital authorities. He had been in critical condition and receiving treatment at the facility.

The hospital confirmed his demise in an official statement, despite all efforts by the medical team to save him. Daulal Vaishnaw's mortal remains were available for public tribute at his Mahaveer Nagar residence in Ratanada before the last rites.

Prominent figures including Pali MP P P Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, and various BJP leaders paid floral tributes. The final rites took place at the Kaga cremation ground, with Ashwini Vaishnaw and his brother Anand Vaishnaw performing the ceremonial acts. Condolences poured in from Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and others mourning the loss of the former sarpanch and lawyer.

(With inputs from agencies.)