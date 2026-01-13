Former Corsican Separatist Alain Orsoni Assassinated at Mother's Funeral

Alain Orsoni, a prominent figure in Corsican separatism, was shot dead at his mother's funeral in Vero, according to local authorities. The assassination took place near Ajaccio, with prosecutor Nicolas Septe confirming that Orsoni was hit by a long-range shot.

Orsoni, 71, was a known leader of the Corsican Movement for Self-Determination, which police believed was linked to the Corsican National Liberation Front-Traditional Wing—an armed group associated with various attacks in the 1990s. The group had claimed responsibility for several incidents on the island.

In addition to his separatist activities, Orsoni was convicted and later pardoned for a 1980 machine gun attack on the Iranian embassy in Paris. He also served as president of the Corsican soccer club AC Ajaccio during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

