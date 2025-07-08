Legacy of Lord Norman Tebbit: A Tory Titan's Journey

Lord Norman Tebbit, a significant minister under Margaret Thatcher's regime, died at 94. Renowned for the 'cricket test', which assessed immigrant loyalty, Tebbit was a vocal figure in debates on integration.

His provocative stance drew criticism, although his outlook shifted in later years. Political figures, including Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel, paid tribute.

Tebbit's enduring legacy in conservative politics includes roles such as employment secretary and party chairman, despite personal and political challenges like the IRA bombing that injured him and his wife in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)