Armenia Political Turmoil: Charges and Challenges

In Armenia, prosecutors have charged a senior politician and are preparing charges against two others from the pro-Russian Armenia Alliance for alleged corruption. The charges, seen as politically motivated, come amidst Armenia's shift towards the West and away from Russia, led by PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:23 IST
Armenian authorities have moved to indict a senior politician from the pro-Russian Armenia Alliance on corruption charges, while preparing to charge two fellow MPs. The opposition members, including Seyran Ohanyan, Artsvik Minasyan, and Artur Sargsyan, view these actions as politically motivated.

The indictment arrives amid Armenia's geopolitical shift towards the West under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, signaling a departure from its historical alliance with Russia. Pashinyan, facing upcoming parliamentary elections, has notably clashed with powerful national figures in recent months.

Specific accusations against these politicians involve a controversial land acquisition and an alleged coup attempt. Ohanyan and Minasyan deny wrongdoing, while parliament's latest decision allows prosecutors to proceed against Minasyan and Sargsyan, removing their parliamentary immunity.

