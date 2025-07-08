Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Half-Off Tariff on Copper Imports

President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on imported copper to boost U.S. production, affecting electric vehicles and military hardware. U.S. copper futures surged. The Trump administration launched a Section 232 investigation into copper imports, set to conclude in November. Industry responses are pending.

08-07-2025
President Donald Trump has declared an imminent imposition of a 50% tariff on imported copper, aiming to enhance domestic production of the metal, vital for sectors such as electric vehicles, military hardware, and consumer goods. The announcement triggered a more than 10% surge in U.S. Comex copper futures.

During a White House cabinet meeting, Trump mentioned the tariff announcement scheduled for later in the day, omitting a specific date for its enforcement. Earlier in February, the administration initiated a Section 232 investigation into U.S. copper imports, with conclusions expected by November.

The National Mining Association and the American Critical Minerals Association have not yet provided comments regarding the tariff. Likewise, Freeport-McMoRan, America's largest copper producer, remains silent on the matter.

