Silencing the Voices: Raj Thackeray's Directive

In a decisive move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has instructed party members to refrain from media and social media interactions without his prior consent.

This order, announced days after Thackeray's joint appearance with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, stresses the need for discipline in party communications.

The newly issued directive suggests a strategic shift aimed at unified messaging as the party seeks to rejuvenate following recent political setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)