Silencing the Voices: Raj Thackeray's Directive

Raj Thackeray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has prohibited party members from media interactions or posting on social media without his approval. This directive follows his appearance with cousin Uddhav Thackeray at the 'Awaj Marathicha' event. The new rule aims to streamline party messaging and strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:32 IST
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has instructed party members to refrain from media and social media interactions without his prior consent.

This order, announced days after Thackeray's joint appearance with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, stresses the need for discipline in party communications.

The newly issued directive suggests a strategic shift aimed at unified messaging as the party seeks to rejuvenate following recent political setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

