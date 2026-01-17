Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Challenges BJP’s Victory: A Mayor’s Dream Unveiled

Despite the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance winning the BMC elections, Uddhav Thackeray remains defiant, vowing a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor if 'God is willing.' Thackeray criticizes BJP tactics, accusing them of betrayal and emphasizing the fight for Mumbai's control isn’t over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:16 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's victory in the BMC elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray remains unfazed. On Saturday, Thackeray voiced his determination for a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor, emphasizing his dream could manifest 'if God is willing.'

Amidst uncertainty over the mayoral seat's future, Thackeray expressed resilience against the BJP's conquest, asserting that the saffron party can't erase Shiv Sena (UBT)'s presence. Thackeray, a former Maharashtra chief minister, criticized BJP's election tactics, stating that they relied on betrayal rather than genuine political victory.

Thackeray accused the BJP of exploiting state resources and deceitful election practices, underscoring ongoing distrust. He indicated the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s continued effort to reveal corruption in the civic body and stressed the battle for Mumbai's leadership is far from over, framing it as a newly begun endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

