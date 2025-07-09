Left Menu

FBI Launches Probes Into Ex-CIA Chief Brennan and Ex-FBI Director Comey

The FBI is investigating former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-FBI Director James Comey for alleged misconduct during probes about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. Initiated by the Trump administration, these investigations do not guarantee charges. The report cites unnamed Justice Department sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 06:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI has initiated criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-FBI Director James Comey, as reported by Fox News Digital citing unnamed sources.

The investigations concern alleged misconduct related to prior government inquiries into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, where Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. The CIA, Justice Department, and FBI have not commented on the matter, and Reuters has yet to independently verify the existence of these probes.

The particular focus and extent of these investigations remain unspecified. The cases were referred by Trump administration-nominated officials, potentially targeting individuals criticized by Trump and supporters over their roles in investigating Russian collusion allegations.

