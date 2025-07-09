FBI Launches Probes Into Ex-CIA Chief Brennan and Ex-FBI Director Comey
The FBI is investigating former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-FBI Director James Comey for alleged misconduct during probes about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. Initiated by the Trump administration, these investigations do not guarantee charges. The report cites unnamed Justice Department sources.
The FBI has initiated criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-FBI Director James Comey, as reported by Fox News Digital citing unnamed sources.
The investigations concern alleged misconduct related to prior government inquiries into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, where Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. The CIA, Justice Department, and FBI have not commented on the matter, and Reuters has yet to independently verify the existence of these probes.
The particular focus and extent of these investigations remain unspecified. The cases were referred by Trump administration-nominated officials, potentially targeting individuals criticized by Trump and supporters over their roles in investigating Russian collusion allegations.
ALSO READ
Deadline announced by US President Donald Trump for Iran to cease fire in war with Israel is reached, reports AP.
Israel's Netanyahu says he held off tougher strike against Iran after speaking to President Donald Trump, reports AP.
Tensions Loom: Donald Trump Comments on Israel-Iran Relations
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: A Political Clash Over Tax and Subsidies