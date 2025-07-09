Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Namibia has highlighted the enduring relationship between India and Namibia, rooted in support for the African nation's independence movement. Historical ties were emphasized by the Congress, recounting meetings Namibian leader Sam Nujoma had with Indian leaders Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

Namibia achieved independence on March 21, 1990, and during this period, India played a significant role, providing extensive support to Nujoma and the South West Africa People's Organisation. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh detailed India's contributions, noting Nujoma's attendance at the First Non-Aligned Summit in 1961, and subsequent diplomatic developments.

Nujoma, Namibia's first president until 2005, founded the Indira Gandhi Clinic in 2000, sombered as a symbol of India-Namibia ties. Modi's current visit is part of a larger five-nation tour, putting a spotlight on ongoing diplomatic engagements and affirming India's position on the global stage.

