Strengthening Bonds: Modi's Historic Namibia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a historic visit to Namibia as part of a five-nation tour, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations with the valued African partner. His visit underscores India's deep-rooted ties with Namibia, marked by talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and an address to the Namibian Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia, marking a significant moment in India-Namibia relations as part of his ambitious five-nation tour. Namibia, recognized as a 'valued and trusted partner' by India, is set to benefit from enhanced bilateral cooperation through this high-profile visit.

Upon his arrival in Windhoek, Modi was welcomed by Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, and was celebrated with a traditional greeting. The visit highlights India's eagerness to deepen its historical ties with Namibia. Modi's itinerary includes bilateral discussions with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and a significant address to the Namibian Parliament.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of this visit in reiterating India's multifaceted relationship with Namibia. Modi will also honor Namibia's Founding Father, late Dr. Sam Nujoma, further solidifying the historical connections shared by both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

