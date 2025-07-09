Outrage Over MLA's Viral Video: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad in Controversy

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Wednesday found himself at the center of controversy following the circulation of a video purportedly showing him assaulting a canteen worker. The incident, which sparked outrage on social media, sheds light on Gaikwad's complaints about unsatisfactory food quality and hygiene at the Akashwani canteen.

Gaikwad, representing Buldhana, claims his pleas for better food standards have been ignored for years. He detailed experiences of stale meals and unhygienic conditions, citing incidents where diners reportedly found rodents and other unsanitary items in their food, a claim dismissed by the canteen staff.

Following the incident, UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the ruling Mahayuti government for its lack of response, alleging political bias in media coverage. Chaturvedi highlighted Gaikwad's previous controversial remarks and questioned the media's silence due to his political affiliations. The situation calls for urgent review of food standards and handling of complaints.