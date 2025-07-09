Left Menu

Outrage Over MLA's Viral Video: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad in Controversy

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has come under fire after a video allegedly showing him beating a canteen worker went viral. Gaikwad claims poor food quality provoked his actions, highlighting kitchen hygiene issues. Criticism from fellow politicians follows, questioning lack of media coverage due to political ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:44 IST
Outrage Over MLA's Viral Video: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad in Controversy
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Wednesday found himself at the center of controversy following the circulation of a video purportedly showing him assaulting a canteen worker. The incident, which sparked outrage on social media, sheds light on Gaikwad's complaints about unsatisfactory food quality and hygiene at the Akashwani canteen.

Gaikwad, representing Buldhana, claims his pleas for better food standards have been ignored for years. He detailed experiences of stale meals and unhygienic conditions, citing incidents where diners reportedly found rodents and other unsanitary items in their food, a claim dismissed by the canteen staff.

Following the incident, UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the ruling Mahayuti government for its lack of response, alleging political bias in media coverage. Chaturvedi highlighted Gaikwad's previous controversial remarks and questioned the media's silence due to his political affiliations. The situation calls for urgent review of food standards and handling of complaints.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025