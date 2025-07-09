Police Raid on National Rally's Headquarters Sparks Controversy
The National Rally's headquarters in France was raided by police, as announced by party president Jordan Bardella. According to Bardella, this raid is part of a broader campaign of harassment against the far-right party. Approximately twenty officers and two investigating judges conducted the operation.
In a significant development, the headquarters of France's far-right party, the National Rally, faced a police raid early on Wednesday. This news was confirmed by the party's president, Jordan Bardella, who termed the raid as part of a 'new harassment campaign.'
Reports indicate that the operation commenced at 8:50 AM, with around twenty police officers, accompanied by two investigating judges, actively participating in the search. The raid specifically targeted offices within the headquarters, including those of the party leaders.
Party officials have expressed concerns over the implications of this raid, suggesting it could be politically motivated. The incident has further heightened tensions surrounding the controversial party, which has consistently been a polarizing force within French politics.
