Lavrov's North Korea Visit Signals Strengthening Russia-Pyongyang Ties Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting North Korea for a three-day stay starting Friday, marking a significant deepening of ties between the two nations amid the Russia-Ukraine war, according to state media.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Lavrov was invited by North Korea's Foreign Ministry, but it remains unclear whether he will meet leader Kim Jong Un during his trip. This visit comes after Russian security official Sergei Shoigu's June visit to Pyongyang, where North Korea pledged to send workers to assist in the reconstruction of Russia's war-affected Kursk region.

Kim Jong Un's regime has been providing significant military support to Russia, sending troops and equipment. Observers speculate Lavrov might discuss arranging Kim's visit to Russia. There are concerns about possible technology transfers from Russia to North Korea in exchange for military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)