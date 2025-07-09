Left Menu

EU-U.S. Trade Framework Nearing Completion

The European Commission is close to finalizing a trade agreement framework with the United States, according to EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic. With an extension of the U.S. deadline to August 1, negotiators are optimistic about concluding the deal shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has reported significant progress towards finalizing a framework trade agreement with the United States. According to EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic, a possible deal could materialize in the coming days.

Sefcovic addressed EU lawmakers, expressing optimism that the negotiations could reach a conclusion soon. This development is facilitated by the extended U.S. deadline, now pushed to August 1 from the original July 9.

"I hope to reach a satisfactory conclusion, potentially even in the coming days," Sefcovic stated, highlighting the positive momentum in the ongoing talks.

