EU-U.S. Trade Framework Nearing Completion
The European Commission is close to finalizing a trade agreement framework with the United States, according to EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic. With an extension of the U.S. deadline to August 1, negotiators are optimistic about concluding the deal shortly.
The European Commission has reported significant progress towards finalizing a framework trade agreement with the United States. According to EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic, a possible deal could materialize in the coming days.
Sefcovic addressed EU lawmakers, expressing optimism that the negotiations could reach a conclusion soon. This development is facilitated by the extended U.S. deadline, now pushed to August 1 from the original July 9.
"I hope to reach a satisfactory conclusion, potentially even in the coming days," Sefcovic stated, highlighting the positive momentum in the ongoing talks.
