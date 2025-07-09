EU-U.S. Trade Framework Nearing Completion

The European Commission has reported significant progress towards finalizing a framework trade agreement with the United States. According to EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic, a possible deal could materialize in the coming days.

Sefcovic addressed EU lawmakers, expressing optimism that the negotiations could reach a conclusion soon. This development is facilitated by the extended U.S. deadline, now pushed to August 1 from the original July 9.

"I hope to reach a satisfactory conclusion, potentially even in the coming days," Sefcovic stated, highlighting the positive momentum in the ongoing talks.