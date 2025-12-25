Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Taiwan Weaponry Deal Draws China's Ire
China recently criticized a significant weapons deal between the U.S. and Taiwan, emphasizing that the transaction intensifies the risk of conflict in the Taiwan Strait. This record-breaking $11.1 billion arms sale further complicates tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty, with Beijing urging the U.S. to cease provocations.
China has publicly denounced the latest arms sale between the United States and Taiwan, cautioning that the deal increases the likelihood of war across the Taiwan Strait. This weaponry agreement, valued at a record-setting $11.1 billion, underscores deepening Chinese apprehensions over U.S. military support for Taiwan.
The U.S.'s provision of arms to the democratically governed island, which persistently rejects Beijing's claims of sovereignty, has become the largest of its kind. The substantial military package has further exacerbated diplomatic strains between Washington and Beijing, reflecting the underlying geopolitical tensions regarding Taiwan's future.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang called on the United States to terminate all 'provocations' and amend its 'incorrect actions,' suggesting the need for negotiation over escalatory measures. The ongoing tensions underscore the fragile state of cross-strait relations and the potential for conflict.
