The Russian government has initiated a substantial economic shift, confiscating assets worth approximately $50 billion in the past three years. This movement, coined the 'fortress Russia' model, gained momentum amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, as many Western enterprises departed the Russian market, while others faced state expropriation.

In defiance of perceived Western transgressions, Russian President Vladimir Putin enacted decrees authorizing the appropriation of Western assets from various firms, ranging from Germany's Uniper to Denmark's Carlsberg. These actions mirror both domestic and international economic reconfigurations, citing motives such as strategic resource necessity, corruption allegations, or mismanagement claims.

Research spearheaded by Moscow law firm NSP indicates nationalization efforts amounted to 3.9 billion roubles over three years, highlighting the paradigm shift reported by Kommersant. The move contrasts with post-Soviet aspirations for a free-market Russia, now overshadowed by state-centric economic maneuvers under sustained Western sanctions.