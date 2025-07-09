Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT Demands Accountability for MLA's Alleged Assault in Canteen Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray calls for strict action against MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after a video surfaced of him allegedly assaulting a canteen worker over food quality. Thackeray emphasizes the need for suspension, amid allegations of defamation conspiracies and criticism of Mahayuti government's response.

09-07-2025
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday demanded stringent action against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad following the release of a video reportedly showing Gaikwad assaulting a canteen worker over alleged substandard food quality.

Thackeray, speaking to media outlets, described Gaikwad's conduct as obscene, noting the MLA was clad in a vest and towel during the incident. "He should be suspended immediately," Thackeray asserted, while also criticizing the Shiv Sena's ruling coalition for failing to address food quality issues through appropriate channels.

The fallout continued as Uddhav Thackeray alluded to a potential conspiracy aimed at tarnishing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's reputation. The allegations prompted FDA officials to collect food samples for testing. Gaikwad, meanwhile, defended his actions, citing repeated ignored complaints about the canteen's food quality.

