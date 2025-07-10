Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on UN's Francesca Albanese

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, a special rapporteur at the United Nations, due to her campaign for the International Criminal Court to take action against U.S. and Israeli officials and companies. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the move, labeling Albanese's efforts intolerable.

Updated: 10-07-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:20 IST
In a move to counter actions perceived as adversarial, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories. The decision, unveiled Wednesday, targets Albanese over her pursuit for the International Criminal Court to prosecute U.S. and Israeli figures.

Albanese's initiatives have been described by some as both political and economic warfare directed at the United States and Israel. Secretary Rubio, expressing strong disapproval, indicated that such campaigns would no longer be accepted, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

These developments underscore heightened tensions surrounding international legal actions and their implications for geopolitical relations, involving major international players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

