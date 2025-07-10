Diplomatic Tensions Soar: U.S.-Brazil Relations Under Strain

The diplomatic relationship between the United States and Brazil deteriorated further on Wednesday. Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the U.S. embassy's chargé d'affaires after the embassy issued a statement supporting former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently on trial for allegedly attempting to overthrow democracy.

This development took place as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs against Brazil, escalating tensions. Trump, during an event with West African leaders at the White House, announced he would disclose details on these tariffs, accusing Brazil of not being amicable toward the U.S.

This spat traces back to Trump's criticism of the BRICS summit in Rio, labeling it as 'anti-American,' and threatening additional tariffs. In response, Brazilian President Lula da Silva asserted Brazil's sovereignty, implying retaliation could occur if tariffs were imposed.

