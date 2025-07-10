Left Menu

Trump's Copper Tariff Sparks Economic Debate

President Trump has announced a 50% tariff on copper imports starting August 1, aiming to bolster domestic production. This move affects key suppliers like Chile, Canada, and Mexico, raising concerns about higher consumer costs. The tariff is seen as crucial for protecting industries reliant on copper.

Updated: 10-07-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 07:09 IST
In a bold move to fortify domestic industries, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the introduction of a new 50% tariff on copper imports, effective August 1. This decision aims to spark local development in sectors vital to defense, electronics, and automobiles.

The announcement follows a pattern of sector-specific tariffs that have primarily targeted the steel and aluminum industries, actions that many economists warn could elevate costs for American consumers. Copper futures on the U.S. Comex soared to record highs following Trump's announcement.

A Section 232 investigation into copper imports, initiated in February, underpins this tariff, leveraging national security concerns. The White House endorsed the move based on findings that protecting domestic copper production is crucial, given its strategic importance across various industries, including semiconductors and advanced weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

