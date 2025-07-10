Left Menu

Jagdeep Dhankhar Hints at Retirement with a Divine Touch

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar humorously stated he plans to retire in August 2027, pending divine intervention. Addressing a gathering at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he emphasized retiring 'at the right time.' Dhankhar, a senior lawyer and former governor of West Bengal, was elected by the BJP-led NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:55 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has humorously hinted at his retirement timeline, stating it is aligned for August 2027, albeit with a caveat for divine intervention.

During an event at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Dhankhar spoke in a lighter vein about his retirement plans, underscoring the expected end of his term.

A seasoned lawyer, Dhankhar was the Governor of West Bengal before being elected as Vice President by the BJP-led NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

