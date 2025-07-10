Left Menu

Taiwan Showcases New Abrams Tanks Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan displayed its new U.S.-sourced M1A2T Abrams tanks during military exercises aimed at demonstrating its readiness to defend against potential Chinese aggression. The drills, observed by President Lai Ching-te, emphasized the importance of counter-drone technology as a protective measure, drawing lessons from the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:29 IST
Taiwan Showcases New Abrams Tanks Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan's military exercise on Thursday showcased its newly acquired M1A2T Abrams tanks, originating from the U.S., as part of an effort to display its defense initiatives amid escalating tensions with China.

President Lai Ching-te, present for the demonstration, highlighted the tanks' formidable power and underscored the country's increased security resulting from improved military capabilities. The exercises are strategically important as Taiwan faces mounting military pressure from China.

The 10-day drills are not only intended to showcase Taiwan's defensive capabilities to China and the international community but also coincide with upcoming parliamentary elections pivotal to President Lai's Democratic Progressive Party. Analysts stress the need for counter-drone measures, learning from the vulnerabilities observed in the Ukraine conflict.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025