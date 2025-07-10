Taiwan Showcases New Abrams Tanks Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan's military exercise on Thursday showcased its newly acquired M1A2T Abrams tanks, originating from the U.S., as part of an effort to display its defense initiatives amid escalating tensions with China.

President Lai Ching-te, present for the demonstration, highlighted the tanks' formidable power and underscored the country's increased security resulting from improved military capabilities. The exercises are strategically important as Taiwan faces mounting military pressure from China.

The 10-day drills are not only intended to showcase Taiwan's defensive capabilities to China and the international community but also coincide with upcoming parliamentary elections pivotal to President Lai's Democratic Progressive Party. Analysts stress the need for counter-drone measures, learning from the vulnerabilities observed in the Ukraine conflict.