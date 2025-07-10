Greece Faces Controversy Over Asylum Legislation Amid Migrant Surge

Greek lawmakers are gearing up for a decisive vote on contentious legislation aimed at halting the processing of asylum applications for individuals arriving from North Africa. This legislative move, viewed by human rights organizations as unlawful, is in response to a sharp increase in migrant arrivals on the island of Crete.

The vote follows the collapse of crucial talks with Libya's Benghazi-based government, intended to control the influx, revealing the mounting challenges Greece faces. Since Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assumed office in 2019, Greece has adopted a firm approach to migration, enhancing border security and maritime patrols.

The proposed law aims to bar migrants arriving illegally by sea from applying for asylum for three months, facilitating expedited deportations without prior identification processes. Human rights advocates warn this could breach international and European laws, urging the government to retract the measure.