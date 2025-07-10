Pakistan's Heated Politics: Clarifying Zardari's Position
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi dispels rumours about President Asif Ali Zardari's ouster and criticizes the campaign as malicious. Naqvi emphasizes Zardari's strong ties with the military and reaffirms stability and strength as Pakistan's primary focus. The minister exposes foreign agencies' involvement in the misleading narrative.
In response to swirling speculation, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi dismissed claims suggesting the imminent removal of President Asif Ali Zardari. Describing it as a "malicious campaign," Naqvi firmly stated that both President Zardari and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir are committed to Pakistan's stability.
Naqvi issued a message on social media refuting the rumours, acknowledging the forces responsible for the false narrative but withholding specific names. The minister highlighted Zardari's robust rapport with Pakistan's military leadership.
The rumors have been linked to hostile foreign elements trying to destabilize the region. Naqvi reiterated President Zardari's assured position and condemned attempts to exploit misinformation for political gain.
