BRICS Group Denies Anti-American Allegations Amidst US Tariff Threats

In a notable diplomatic assertion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has publicly stated that the BRICS consortium should not be construed as being anti-American. The remarks came in response to threats issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested imposing an additional 10% tariffs on BRICS countries under the assumption of the bloc's adversarial posture towards the United States.

Ryabkov dismissed the notion that this international group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, intends to adopt any stance against America. Instead, he asserted that BRICS will resist any attempts of 'threats and manipulation' from other nations, signaling a diplomatic stand designed to maintain global trade relations.

The tensions heighten as geopolitical and economic alliances are increasingly scrutinized amidst changing trade and foreign policy directives, making BRICS' positioning in the global arena crucial as its members navigate international politics and economic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)