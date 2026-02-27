Left Menu

Diplomacy Urged Amid Rising Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called for restraint and dialogue amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He stressed the importance of respecting both nations' concerns and sovereignty, advocating for diplomatic engagement to find a peaceful resolution, warning against militaristic actions that could worsen the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:57 IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged calm and dialogue in response to growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He emphasized that both nations should acknowledge each other's security and sovereignty concerns.

Rehman cautioned that emotional responses are only exacerbating complications and insisted on a balanced approach to pursue mutual interests within an internationally accepted security framework. The JUI-F chief stressed that diplomatic engagement is crucial for a sustainable solution, while military actions could complicate matters further.

In light of Pakistan declaring an ''open war'' with Afghanistan, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Rehman appealed for patience and responsibility, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the involvement of peace-seeking allies to help de-escalate the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

