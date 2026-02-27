Russia Calls for Diplomacy as Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions Rise

Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Russia has issued a plea for both countries to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels. The conflict intensified as Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq, resulting in the death of 133 Taliban fighters, according to Islamabad's claims.

The clashes, centered around the contested Durand Line, involve the use of regular army units, air forces, and heavy weaponry, with casualties reported on both sides, including civilians. The Durand Line remains a point of contention, as it is not officially recognized by Kabul.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its concern over the rising violence, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova urging the nations to return to diplomacy. Kremlin's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, echoed the call for an immediate halt to hostilities and a diplomatic resolution, as reported by RIA Novosti.

(With inputs from agencies.)