Power Struggle Looms in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar
Political tension rises in Karnataka as speculation about a leadership change swirls. Key ministers met with AICC President amidst rumors of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being replaced by his deputy D K Shivakumar. Although Siddaramaiah insists on completing his term, party unofficial power dynamics suggest otherwise.
Tensions are mounting within the Karnataka government as speculation of a leadership change ignites political discourse. Key ministers huddled with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, intensifying rumors about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah potentially making way for Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.
Despite Siddaramaiah's assertions of completing his five-year tenure, whispers of a power-sharing agreement persist, hinting at an unofficial arrangement for Shivakumar's succession. The ministerial rendezvous, ostensibly a 'courtesy meeting,' overlooks looming shifts within Karnataka's ruling party landscape.
With legislative support weighted in Siddaramaiah's favor post the 2023 Assembly elections, his reiteration to fulfill the full term clashes with the envisaged 'rotational chief minister formula.' As political narratives unfold, the ruling Congress grapples with internal contention amidst external scrutiny.
