Cultural Controversy: Telangana's Omission Sparks Outrage

The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is charged with controversy after BRS objected to a recently unveiled map titled 'Glory of Indian Culture.' The map, presented by BJP Andhra Pradesh chief P V N Madhav to Minister Nara Lokesh, reportedly omits Telangana, sparking protests from the BRS.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao took to social media platform 'X' to demand an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He questioned whether the omission of Telangana reflects the BJP's political strategy, emphasizing the significance of Telangana's historical and cultural recognition.

Madhav, upon being contacted, insisted that the map was merely an artistic representation, with only a fine line between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana depicted. However, Rao and his party find this unacceptable, urging the BJP leadership to offer an apology if the omission was unintentional.

