Cultural Controversy: Telangana's Omission Sparks Outrage

The BRS has protested against a map titled 'Glory of Indian Culture' given by BJP's P V N Madhav to Nara Lokesh, where Telangana is reportedly omitted. BRS leader K T Rama Rao criticized this move, seeking clarification from PM Modi about the BJP's intentions with this oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is charged with controversy after BRS objected to a recently unveiled map titled 'Glory of Indian Culture.' The map, presented by BJP Andhra Pradesh chief P V N Madhav to Minister Nara Lokesh, reportedly omits Telangana, sparking protests from the BRS.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao took to social media platform 'X' to demand an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He questioned whether the omission of Telangana reflects the BJP's political strategy, emphasizing the significance of Telangana's historical and cultural recognition.

Madhav, upon being contacted, insisted that the map was merely an artistic representation, with only a fine line between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana depicted. However, Rao and his party find this unacceptable, urging the BJP leadership to offer an apology if the omission was unintentional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

