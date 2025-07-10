Left Menu

Britain and France Forge Pathway for Migrant Transfer

Britain and France have reached a pilot agreement to return some migrants crossing the English Channel via small boats back to France. The deal, announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to deter such crossings by allowing the return of 50 people per week.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:17 IST
In a significant bilateral move, Britain and France unveiled a pilot plan on Thursday, focusing on managing the inflow of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats. The new agreement, confirmed in London by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, marks a pivotal step in addressing border control criticisms.

The initiative is set to commence with the weekly return of 50 migrants to France, establishing a precedent for sending back those entering Britain illegally. Officials in the UK view this as a landmark policy, reflecting a balanced approach by also accepting asylum seekers with legitimate claims.

Prime Minister Starmer advocated for the deal with the aim of curbing the perilous transit across the Channel. By implementing this agreement, the leaders hope to discourage the dangerous journey and maintain regulatory control over immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

