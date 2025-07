Naveen Patnaik Returns to Bhubaneswar Post-Surgery

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik is set to return to Bhubaneswar on July 12, marking his recovery from spine surgery conducted for cervical arthritis. Patnaik underwent the procedure on June 22 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The surgery was spearheaded by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. S Rajasekaran, alongside medical professionals from Kokilaben Hospital. Patnaik was discharged on July 7, with his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Senior vice-president of the BJD, Debi Prasad Mishra, conveyed the leader's return plans. Patnaik had traveled to Mumbai on June 20 for the scheduled medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)