Macron Critiques Brexit’s Border Impact
During a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron said Brexit hadn't given Britain more border control, as promised. Instead, he stated, the opposite effect had occurred, challenging the initial pro-Brexit arguments regarding border governance and control.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
At a joint news conference held on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the effects of Brexit on Britain's border control. Macron argued that the initial promises made by Brexit supporters had not materialized as expected.
Contrary to claims by Brexit defenders, Macron stated, Britain's exit from the European Union had not provided the anticipated control over its borders. The French President suggested that the reality contradicted the assurances given during the Brexit campaign.
Macron's comments highlight ongoing debates and tensions surrounding Brexit and its impact on Britain's international relationships, particularly with neighboring European nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Poland Tightens Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns
Poland Reinstates Border Controls Amid Tensions
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament, reports AP.
European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others, reports AP.
Brexit's Border Control Dilemma: A Broken Promise?