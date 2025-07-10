Macron Critiques Brexit’s Border Impact

At a joint news conference held on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the effects of Brexit on Britain's border control. Macron argued that the initial promises made by Brexit supporters had not materialized as expected.

Contrary to claims by Brexit defenders, Macron stated, Britain's exit from the European Union had not provided the anticipated control over its borders. The French President suggested that the reality contradicted the assurances given during the Brexit campaign.

Macron's comments highlight ongoing debates and tensions surrounding Brexit and its impact on Britain's international relationships, particularly with neighboring European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)