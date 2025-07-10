Vaiko Apologizes After MDMK Workers Clash with Journalists in Sattur
MDMK leader Durai Vaiko apologized for an altercation between party workers and journalists at a party event in Sattur, Tamil Nadu. Tensions arose when reporters filmed empty chairs, leading to the clash. Vaiko emphasized maintaining press freedom, while BJP criticized the incident, calling for accountability.
MDMK leader Durai Vaiko issued an apology following an altercation between his party members and journalists during an event in Sattur, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu. The clash ensued when journalists recorded empty seats at the event, sparking tension.
The incident occurred during a MDMK meeting for the Tirunelveli mandal on July 9, addressed by Vaiko. Reporters capturing footage of vacant chairs prompted a heated exchange, culminating in physical confrontations with the media personnel.
While Vaiko expressed regret and reiterated the importance of press freedom, BJP state spokesman A N S Prasad condemned the attack, demanding that Vaiko be held accountable and justice ensured for the affected journalists.
