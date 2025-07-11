Macron Criticizes Brexit's Impact on UK Migration Control

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has sharply criticized the effectiveness of Brexit, stating that it has faltered on its promise to tighten British border controls. The surge in illegal migrant crossings over the English Channel this year serves as evidence, according to Macron, that the British public was misled.

Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took a significant step by launching a pilot program aimed at returning migrants who arrive via small boats. Macron emphasized that Britain's exit from the EU has lacked the necessary formal agreements to prevent these crossings, thereby incentivizing more attempts.

The UK government recently released data showing nearly 20,000 asylum seekers reaching British shores in small boats within the first half of 2025. Macron asserts that this situation contradicts the assurances previously offered by pro-Brexit advocates, claiming the issue lies not with Europe but with Brexit itself.

