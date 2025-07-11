Left Menu

Macron Criticizes Brexit's Impact on UK Migration Control

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Brexit, claiming it failed to achieve the promised stricter border controls, leading to record illegal migrant crossings. A new pilot program aims to address this issue. Macron argued Brexit incentivized crossings due to a lack of EU migration agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:03 IST
Macron Criticizes Brexit's Impact on UK Migration Control
Macron

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has sharply criticized the effectiveness of Brexit, stating that it has faltered on its promise to tighten British border controls. The surge in illegal migrant crossings over the English Channel this year serves as evidence, according to Macron, that the British public was misled.

Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took a significant step by launching a pilot program aimed at returning migrants who arrive via small boats. Macron emphasized that Britain's exit from the EU has lacked the necessary formal agreements to prevent these crossings, thereby incentivizing more attempts.

The UK government recently released data showing nearly 20,000 asylum seekers reaching British shores in small boats within the first half of 2025. Macron asserts that this situation contradicts the assurances previously offered by pro-Brexit advocates, claiming the issue lies not with Europe but with Brexit itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025