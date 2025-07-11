State Department Shake-Up: A Bold Step Towards Overhaul

The State Department is preparing to notify its personnel of impending changes as President Trump's administration advances efforts to restructure the U.S. diplomatic service. According to Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, Michael Rigas, employees impacted by the planned reorganization will soon receive notifications.

This significant reshuffling is part of Trump's strategy to align U.S. foreign policy with his 'America First' philosophy, likely resulting in substantial job reductions within the department. The changes are expected to affect members of the foreign service who play a crucial role in managing U.S. interests amid challenges from nations like China and Russia.

The Supreme Court has authorized the Trump administration's broad downsizing initiative, paving the way for possible layoffs across the federal bureaucracy. The reorganization will see more than 300 of the department's bureaus and offices streamlined or eliminated, despite criticism from retired diplomats and officials over the overhaul's impact on experienced foreign service officers.

