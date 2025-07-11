Myanmar Seeks U.S. Tariff Reduction in Diplomatic Bid

Myanmar's ruling military general has directly appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking a reduction in the 40% tariff rate on the nation's exports to the United States, according to state media reports released on Friday.

In a detailed communication responding to President Trump's notification regarding the tariff, Min Aung Hlaing suggested a reduction to a more moderate range of 10% to 20%. In exchange, Myanmar is prepared to lower its levy on U.S. imports to between zero and 10%, aiming to foster better trade relations between the countries.

The report from state media also highlighted the senior general's praise for President Trump's authoritative leadership and efforts in steering the United States toward national prosperity, characterizing him as a dedicated patriot. Min Aung Hlaing expressed readiness to send a negotiation team to Washington if required, underscoring willingness to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.