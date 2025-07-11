Tharoor's Survey Stir: A Kerala CM Contender or Congress Conundrum?
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a survey indicating he is a preferred CM choice among UDF leaders in Kerala, sparking reactions within the party. Senior leader K Muraleedharan questioned Tharoor’s loyalty amid growing tensions in Congress. Despite survey results, party rules will determine the next chief minister.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has sparked a debate within the party's Kerala unit after sharing a survey suggesting he is the favored choice for chief minister among Congress-led UDF leaders. This comes as Kerala gears up for its Assembly polls next April.
Responding to Tharoor's social media post, fellow party leader K Muraleedharan noted that party rules, not surveys, will determine the next chief minister if UDF wins, adding a swipe at Tharoor's perceived wavering party allegiance.
Muraleedharan's statement follows growing tensions between Tharoor and the party's central leadership. With Kerala's political dynamics shifting, Congress focuses on consolidating leadership as the political drama unfolds.
