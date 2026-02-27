Left Menu

Former AIADMK Chief Minister Joins DMK: A Political Shake-Up

Former three-time AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins the DMK, strengthening its influence ahead of elections. Once a key AIADMK figure, OPS's shift to an arch rival comes amidst criticisms and political speculation. His move, supported by key followers, signals a significant political realignment in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:30 IST
In a significant political shift, former three-time AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, known as OPS, officially joined the DMK on Friday. This move is perceived as a strategic boost for the ruling party ahead of the upcoming elections, especially in southern Tamil Nadu districts.

OPS, along with his son P Ravindhranath Kumar and supporters, embraced the leadership of CM M K Stalin. This decision comes after OPS's prolonged efforts to rejoin AIADMK, following his expulsion and the end of his association with the NDA.

The inclusion of OPS is anticipated to solidify DMK's electoral support among influential communities. OPS expressed his commitment to the Dravidian ideology and has been welcomed by Stalin as a cultured and humble leader. The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is now set for dynamic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

