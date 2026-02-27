Former AIADMK Chief Minister Joins DMK: A Political Shake-Up
Former three-time AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins the DMK, strengthening its influence ahead of elections. Once a key AIADMK figure, OPS's shift to an arch rival comes amidst criticisms and political speculation. His move, supported by key followers, signals a significant political realignment in Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, former three-time AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, known as OPS, officially joined the DMK on Friday. This move is perceived as a strategic boost for the ruling party ahead of the upcoming elections, especially in southern Tamil Nadu districts.
OPS, along with his son P Ravindhranath Kumar and supporters, embraced the leadership of CM M K Stalin. This decision comes after OPS's prolonged efforts to rejoin AIADMK, following his expulsion and the end of his association with the NDA.
The inclusion of OPS is anticipated to solidify DMK's electoral support among influential communities. OPS expressed his commitment to the Dravidian ideology and has been welcomed by Stalin as a cultured and humble leader. The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is now set for dynamic changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Panneerselvam
- AIADMK
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- elections
- politics
- Stalin
- Dravidian
- community
- leadership
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Challenges TMC and BJP in Upcoming Assembly Elections
High-Stakes Showdown: Rajya Sabha Elections in Odisha
Delhi Court Clears Kejriwal: Calls for Fresh Elections Emerge
Pressure and Politics: The Untold Story of an IPS Officer
Historic Upset in British Politics as Greens Take Labour Stronghold