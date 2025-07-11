Disappointing UK GDP Figures: Rachel Reeves Reacts

The latest GDP figures have cast a shadow on Britain's economic landscape, revealing a 0.1% contraction for May, as confirmed by official data on Friday.

The finance minister, Rachel Reeves, voiced her concern, labeling the numbers as 'disappointing' while reiterating her commitment to revitalizing the economy.

Despite the discouraging data, Reeves is steadfast in her resolve to ignite economic growth and uphold her promises for recovery.

