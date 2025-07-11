Left Menu

Disappointing UK GDP Figures: Rachel Reeves Reacts

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves expressed disappointment over a 0.1% contraction in the UK's economy for May, urging renewed efforts to stimulate growth. Despite bleak figures, Reeves remains committed to spearheading economic recovery and fulfillment of growth promises.

Updated: 11-07-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:05 IST
Rachel Reeves
The latest GDP figures have cast a shadow on Britain's economic landscape, revealing a 0.1% contraction for May, as confirmed by official data on Friday.

The finance minister, Rachel Reeves, voiced her concern, labeling the numbers as 'disappointing' while reiterating her commitment to revitalizing the economy.

Despite the discouraging data, Reeves is steadfast in her resolve to ignite economic growth and uphold her promises for recovery.

