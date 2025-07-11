ASEAN's Stance: Election not Priority Amid Myanmar Turmoil

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has urged Myanmar to shift its focus from staging an election to honoring peace commitments amid escalating civil strife. Malaysia, currently chairing ASEAN, asserted the junta should prioritize the 2021 peace plan over planned elections.

Critics argue the military's election efforts are aimed at deepening its grip on power, especially after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. Mohamad Hasan, Malaysia's foreign minister, reaffirmed that an election isn't part of the agreed five-point consensus peace initiative.

The civil unrest has displaced approximately 3.5 million people, with human rights groups accusing the junta of widespread violations. ASEAN remains resolute, suggesting that a partial election could exacerbate the crisis rather than alleviate it.