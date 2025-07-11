Left Menu

ASEAN's Stance: Election not Priority Amid Myanmar Turmoil

ASEAN has urged Myanmar's ruling junta to focus on peace rather than elections, as chaos grips the nation. Malaysia's foreign minister emphasized that elections aren't part of the 2021 peace plan. Myanmar faces a civil war, and critics see the election as a ploy to extend military rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:15 IST
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has urged Myanmar to shift its focus from staging an election to honoring peace commitments amid escalating civil strife. Malaysia, currently chairing ASEAN, asserted the junta should prioritize the 2021 peace plan over planned elections.

Critics argue the military's election efforts are aimed at deepening its grip on power, especially after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. Mohamad Hasan, Malaysia's foreign minister, reaffirmed that an election isn't part of the agreed five-point consensus peace initiative.

The civil unrest has displaced approximately 3.5 million people, with human rights groups accusing the junta of widespread violations. ASEAN remains resolute, suggesting that a partial election could exacerbate the crisis rather than alleviate it.

