Political Dynamics Unfold: Rahul Gandhi's Non-Election Rally in Odisha

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge touched down in Odisha on Friday, marking attendance at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' and engaging in a series of party-related activities, said officials.

A warm reception awaited them at the local airport, attended by state party figures. The duo embarked on a seven-kilometer journey to Baramunda Ground, the venue for their primary meeting.

Despite the absence of immediate electoral activities, Gandhi is set to engage with the public, underlining ongoing political machinations. Meanwhile, a local drivers' association temporarily called off a protest coinciding with the rally, drawing criticism from both state authorities and Congress leaders for politicizing ongoing worker grievances.