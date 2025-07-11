Amit Shah Sets Stage for Kerala BJP's New Era

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make his presence felt in Kerala as he arrives late Friday night to inaugurate the new BJP State Committee Office and kickstart the party's local election campaign.

Amit Shah is scheduled to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport around 10 pm, where he will be welcomed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders. The inauguration of the state office is slated for 11 am on Saturday, followed by a series of ceremonial activities, including flag hoisting and ribbon cutting.

The event will also feature the unveiling of a bronze half-bust of former BJP state president K G Marar. Later in the day, Shah will lead a large ward-level leadership meeting at Putharikandam Maidan, expected to attract 25,000 grassroots leaders in person and reach up to 1.5 lakh participants online. This marks the start of the BJP's aggressive campaign for local body polls, focusing on areas like health and education, traditionally critiqued as neglected by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)