Left Menu

Amit Shah Sets Stage for Kerala BJP's New Era

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the new BJP State Committee Office in Kerala, marking the start of the party's local election campaign. He will participate in various events, including a leadership meeting and a temple visit. The inauguration ceremony targets increased voter outreach and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:36 IST
Amit Shah Sets Stage for Kerala BJP's New Era
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make his presence felt in Kerala as he arrives late Friday night to inaugurate the new BJP State Committee Office and kickstart the party's local election campaign.

Amit Shah is scheduled to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport around 10 pm, where he will be welcomed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders. The inauguration of the state office is slated for 11 am on Saturday, followed by a series of ceremonial activities, including flag hoisting and ribbon cutting.

The event will also feature the unveiling of a bronze half-bust of former BJP state president K G Marar. Later in the day, Shah will lead a large ward-level leadership meeting at Putharikandam Maidan, expected to attract 25,000 grassroots leaders in person and reach up to 1.5 lakh participants online. This marks the start of the BJP's aggressive campaign for local body polls, focusing on areas like health and education, traditionally critiqued as neglected by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025