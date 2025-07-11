Historic Disarmament: PKK Begins New Chapter

In a groundbreaking move towards peace, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) began disarming in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq. This marks the first step in ending decades of conflict with Turkiye.

The initiative follows an announcement in May, where the PKK declared its intention to disband and cease armed hostilities as urged by their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan. The ceremony was held in the mountainous region near Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq's Kurdish region.

The Iraqi News Agency announced that the process would be phased, with completion expected by September. Turkish military pressure in the region has seen many villages abandoned, and this disarmament signals a potential new era for the conflict-ridden zone.