Historic Disarmament: PKK Begins New Chapter
The PKK has initiated disarmament, marking a significant step in ending a decades-long conflict in Turkiye. The process started with a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq following calls for peace by PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. The disarmament is expected to be completed by September.
In a groundbreaking move towards peace, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) began disarming in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq. This marks the first step in ending decades of conflict with Turkiye.
The initiative follows an announcement in May, where the PKK declared its intention to disband and cease armed hostilities as urged by their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan. The ceremony was held in the mountainous region near Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq's Kurdish region.
The Iraqi News Agency announced that the process would be phased, with completion expected by September. Turkish military pressure in the region has seen many villages abandoned, and this disarmament signals a potential new era for the conflict-ridden zone.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Explosive drone intercepted near Erbil airport in northern Iraq, security statement says
Explosive drone intercepted near Erbil airport in northern Iraq, security statement says
Historic PKK Disarmament in Northern Iraq: A Step Toward Peace in Turkey
Tragic Loss in Northern Iraq: Methane Gas Claims Lives of Turkish Soldiers
Tragic Loss: Turkish Soldiers Suffocated by Methane Gas in Northern Iraq