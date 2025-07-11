Left Menu

Historic Disarmament: PKK Begins New Chapter

The PKK has initiated disarmament, marking a significant step in ending a decades-long conflict in Turkiye. The process started with a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq following calls for peace by PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. The disarmament is expected to be completed by September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sulaimaniyah | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:58 IST
Historic Disarmament: PKK Begins New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move towards peace, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) began disarming in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq. This marks the first step in ending decades of conflict with Turkiye.

The initiative follows an announcement in May, where the PKK declared its intention to disband and cease armed hostilities as urged by their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan. The ceremony was held in the mountainous region near Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq's Kurdish region.

The Iraqi News Agency announced that the process would be phased, with completion expected by September. Turkish military pressure in the region has seen many villages abandoned, and this disarmament signals a potential new era for the conflict-ridden zone.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025