High Probability of Trump-Xi Meeting Revealed by Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated a high likelihood of a future meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, no specific date has been decided. Rubio's comments were made during a regional meeting in Malaysia.
High chances exist for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to statements made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
No specific date has been set for this anticipated dialogue. Rubio made these remarks while addressing reporters at a regional meeting held in Malaysia.
The meeting, if held, could influence the ongoing diplomatic relations between the two countries. Stakeholders are keenly watching developments as both nations hold significant sway in global politics and economics.
