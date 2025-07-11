High Probability of Trump-Xi Meeting Revealed by Rubio

High chances exist for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to statements made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

No specific date has been set for this anticipated dialogue. Rubio made these remarks while addressing reporters at a regional meeting held in Malaysia.

The meeting, if held, could influence the ongoing diplomatic relations between the two countries. Stakeholders are keenly watching developments as both nations hold significant sway in global politics and economics.