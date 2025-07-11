Left Menu

Tributes to a Political Stalwart: Kunwar Anand Singh Remembered

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid respects to the late former legislator and Maharaja of Mankapur, Kunwar Anand Singh, who passed away at 87. Singh was a notable political figure, serving as a Member of Parliament four times and once as Uttar Pradesh's agriculture minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday honored the late Kunwar Anand Singh with floral tributes at his Mankapur residence, commemorating the significant political contributions of the former legislator and Maharaja.

In a solemn visit, Adityanath met with Singh's bereaved family, offering condolences for the loss of the esteemed figure. Singh, a distinguished political personality, passed away on July 6, 2025, in Lucknow at the age of 87.

Singh's legacy includes his service as a four-time Member of Parliament and his tenure as the agriculture minister of Uttar Pradesh, marking his substantial impact on regional politics.

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

