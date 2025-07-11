Tributes to a Political Stalwart: Kunwar Anand Singh Remembered

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday honored the late Kunwar Anand Singh with floral tributes at his Mankapur residence, commemorating the significant political contributions of the former legislator and Maharaja.

In a solemn visit, Adityanath met with Singh's bereaved family, offering condolences for the loss of the esteemed figure. Singh, a distinguished political personality, passed away on July 6, 2025, in Lucknow at the age of 87.

Singh's legacy includes his service as a four-time Member of Parliament and his tenure as the agriculture minister of Uttar Pradesh, marking his substantial impact on regional politics.