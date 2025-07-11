Kishor Barman Takes Charge of Key Portfolios in Tripura Cabinet

In a recent reshuffle of the Tripura government, Kishor Barman has been entrusted with significant responsibilities, taking over the Panchayat, Higher Education, and General Administration portfolios from the Chief Minister Manik Saha himself.

The decision marks a strategic move within the government's ranks, as announced by Chief Secretary J K Singha, citing the allocation as advised by the Chief Minister.

Barman, who is also the general secretary of the state's BJP and the elected MLA from Nalchar constituency, joins the cabinet, bringing it to full strength with 11 ministers, including a minister of state.

(With inputs from agencies.)