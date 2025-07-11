Left Menu

Kishor Barman Takes Charge of Key Portfolios in Tripura Cabinet

Kishor Barman, a cabinet minister in Tripura, has been assigned the Panchayat, Higher Education, and General Administration portfolios. Previously held by the chief minister, these roles strengthen the cabinet under Chief Minister Manik Saha. Barman, also the BJP's state general secretary, was elected from Nalchar in 2023.

In a recent reshuffle of the Tripura government, Kishor Barman has been entrusted with significant responsibilities, taking over the Panchayat, Higher Education, and General Administration portfolios from the Chief Minister Manik Saha himself.

The decision marks a strategic move within the government's ranks, as announced by Chief Secretary J K Singha, citing the allocation as advised by the Chief Minister.

Barman, who is also the general secretary of the state's BJP and the elected MLA from Nalchar constituency, joins the cabinet, bringing it to full strength with 11 ministers, including a minister of state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

